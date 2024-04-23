IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Bit of a sleazy guy’: Political analyst says people are ‘worn down’ by all of Trump’s legal woes
April 23, 202405:53

‘Bit of a sleazy guy’: Political analyst says people are ‘worn down’ by all of Trump’s legal woes

05:53

Former President Trump's hush money trial continued today with ex-tabloid publisher David Pecker testifying. Meanwhile, Trump is also facing other legal woes. NBC News' Dasha Burns and MSNBC political analyst Brendan Buck discuss.April 23, 2024

