'Any political prosecution' will make Trump 'a martyr': Mark McKinnon
March 15, 2024

  • Judge denies Menendez's motion to dismiss some charges in bribery case

    'Any political prosecution' will make Trump 'a martyr': Mark McKinnon

    First ship carrying 200 tons of aid arrives in Gaza

  • Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina

  • Major cyber attacks 'completely stopped' system at health center: Cancer center CEO

  • 'Every single part of life is a challenge' in Haiti amid escalating violence: Mitch Albom

  • Sources suggest Sen. Menendez considering run for re-election as independent

  • Democrats should be 'concerned' if RNC 'gets their business in order': Fmr. Bush aide

  • 'No doubt' Biden's frustrations with Netanyahu 'have grown': Analyst

  • Ethan Crumbley's journal entries could be 'very damning' in father's manslaughter trial

  • Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura on RFK Jr.'s vice president shortlist

  • Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

  • Trump supporter charged with firing gun during Jan. 6 attack to be held in detention

  • Beachfront community's effort to reduce threat of beach erosion washed away days later

  • Trump will pick vice president who ‘doesn’t overshadow him’: Analyst

  • White House sends $300 million in new weapons to aid Ukraine

  • GOP Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week

  • ‘It's no surprise when Hollywood speaks out, especially during wartime’ says Marc Malkin

  • Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial

  • ‘Buckle up and focus’ says Eddie Glaude for what is ahead in the 2024 political year

Chris Jansing Reports

'Any political prosecution' will make Trump 'a martyr': Mark McKinnon

NBC News' Dasha Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell and "The Circus" creator Mark McKinnon provide more insight into former President Trump's legal and financial troubles ahead of the 2024 presidential election. March 15, 2024

