Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Live updates and analysis of Westminster Abbey service

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be held today in London's Westminster Abbey at 6 a.m. ET. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are among hundreds of world dignitaries who will pay their respects to the late queen, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
Our contributors today are MSNBC Daily writer and editor Hayes Brown, MSNBC Daily columnists Anthea Butler, Natasha Noman and Emma Gray, and Roberta Fiorito, co-host of “Royally Obsessed."
Westminster Abbey plays royal funeral home for the first time in centuries
Westminster Abbey, with its Gothic arches and storied history, is one of the most enduring points of continuity in the British monarchy. Even before it was first used as a coronation site by William the Conqueror in 1066, it served as a resting place for Edward the Confessor. Since then, it has been the place where every reigning king and queen has been crowned, as well as where 16 royal weddings have been held.
However, a monarch’s funeral has not been held at the abbey since 1760, when George II was buried underneath the church. Since then, there have been only a handful of royal funerals held at Westminster. Elizabeth, like her father King George VI, will be interred at Windsor Castle after the funeral service is held.
More racist scrutiny awaits Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at funeral
All eyes will be on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the queen’s funeral. The U.K.’s latent racism towards the mixed-race couple returned in full force Wednesday during a ceremony initiating the queen’s lying-in-state, after they were spotted — wait for it — holding hands.
“The Royal Family leave our beloved Queen in Westminster Hall with grace and dignity except for Harry and Meghan who just have to hold hands like two lovesick teenagers. They really get on my nerves,” one frothing Brit proclaimed on Twitter. Others followed suit.
Outrage took hold in conservative corners across the nation, which failed to mention or take issue with the queen’s other grandchild, Zara Tindall, who also held hands with her husband, Mike, as they left Westminster Hall. The queen’s funeral will mark the most high-profile, official event since Meghan and Harry’s self-exiling and the stripping of their royal titles. And, if the lying-in-state-hand-holding scandal is anything to go by, the couple is sure to be highly scrutinized — and saddled with racial double standards.
Will Prince Andrew’s presence distract from the queen’s funeral?
Prince Andrew, the third child of Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was forced to step back from his public duties in 2019, after he was accused of sex trafficking a minor in connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The queen’s funeral, and the rituals surrounding it, mark Andrew’s temporary return to public life. And for many, it is an unwelcome one given his yearslong ability to evade significant consequences for these criminal allegations. (He settled a civil case with accuser Virginia Giuffre in February, though he did not admit guilt in the case.) It also serves as a reminder of the queen’s attempts to protect her son.
The public does have the right to protest at royal events, something London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed explicitly in a statement. However, a man was charged with breaching the peace in Scotland earlier this week after allegedly heckling Andrew as he walked behind the queen’s coffin.
Why is the queen's funeral drawing such intense global interest?
Thousands of people reportedly camped out in the streets of London ahead of the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, and millions of people are expected to tune in on TV to watch the proceedings.
So why has Elizabeth's death garnered so much interest beyond the United Kingdom? Well, she was the head of state of 15 Commonwealth realms — including Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand — that have a combined population of more than 150 million people. What's more, she represented a global brand.
Biden among hundreds of world dignitaries to attend funeral
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will represent the United States at this morning’s funeral.
Of course, scores of other foreign dignitaries also will be in attendance. According to Reuters, King Charles III was scheduled to host a reception for the world leaders at Buckingham Palace the day before the funeral.
Among the heads of state not invited: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Nations begin angling to break free from Britain
Even in the 21st century, the British monarchy’s reach remains expansive, with a continued presence as head of state in more than a dozen other nations.
After Elizabeth's death several of those countries could soon seek a reset in their relationship with Britain. For instance, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, told London-based ITV News that his country would hold a referendum on removing Elizabeth’s successor, King Charles III, as head of state.
As Ja’han Jones wrote for The ReidOut Blog last week:
“Thanks to centuries of violent and exploitative invasions, Britain has retained a foothold in 14 Commonwealth ‘realms’ outside the United Kingdom. They are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Belize, the Solomon Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu.
But even before Browne’s announcement there were signs of breakage between colonized nations and their British invaders. Just last year, Barbados formally removed Elizabeth as their head of state and became a republic. And according to Foreign Policy, Belize, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis have all shown interest in following a similar path.”
U.K. is grieving the loss of a religious leader, too
Elizabeth met with many religious leaders during her reign — including imams, five popes and the late American evangelical leader Billy Graham — and appointed seven Archbishops of Canterbury. While her role as a fellow religious leader may not immediately come to mind for many, she took an oath at her 1953 coronation that defined her standing within the Church of England.
As MSNBC Daily columnist Anthea Butler wrote recently:
“Because she was the monarch, Elizabeth’s titles included Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. She occupied a unique space among the world’s religious leaders, one often not recognized by the broader public. When she met with popes, evangelists and other religious leaders, she was meeting them as the leader of the Church of England.
The queen will be remembered for her consistent Christian faith, for being a moral and religious leader, for her steadfast church attendance and for her quiet mourning as head of church and state at the death of her husband, Prince Philip.”
During Elizabeth’s lifetime, Britain underwent demographic changes, resulting in an increasing number of Muslims, Christian evangelicals and people of other faiths — and a fewer people belonging to the Church of England. In his first official speech as monarch, King Charles III indicated he will strike an inclusive tone as the new Defender of the Faith, saying that “whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love.”
Today's state funeral is the U.K.'s first in 57 years
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral marks the U.K.’s first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s on Jan. 30, 1965.
He is among the few British prime ministers to receive a state funeral, which usually are reserved for the monarchy. For such a funeral to be held for someone outside the royal family, approval must be granted by both the monarch and Parliament.
According to America’s National Churchill Museum, the state funeral for Churchill, who led the country during most of World War II, drew 6,000 people and was the first given to a so-called commoner since the Duke of Wellington’s death in 1852.