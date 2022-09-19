Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Live updates and analysis of Westminster Abbey service

SEE NEW POSTS

U.K. is grieving the loss of a religious leader, too Elizabeth met with many religious leaders during her reign — including imams, five popes and the late American evangelical leader Billy Graham — and appointed seven Archbishops of Canterbury. While her role as a fellow religious leader may not immediately come to mind for many, she took an oath at her 1953 coronation that defined her standing within the Church of England. As MSNBC Daily columnist Anthea Butler wrote recently: "Because she was the monarch, Elizabeth's titles included Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. She occupied a unique space among the world's religious leaders, one often not recognized by the broader public. When she met with popes, evangelists and other religious leaders, she was meeting them as the leader of the Church of England. The queen will be remembered for her consistent Christian faith, for being a moral and religious leader, for her steadfast church attendance and for her quiet mourning as head of church and state at the death of her husband, Prince Philip." During Elizabeth's lifetime, Britain underwent demographic changes, resulting in an increasing number of Muslims, Christian evangelicals and people of other faiths — and a fewer people belonging to the Church of England. In his first official speech as monarch, King Charles III indicated he will strike an inclusive tone as the new Defender of the Faith, saying that "whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love."





