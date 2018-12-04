What we may know by next week about Mueller's investigation
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade explains why this could be the most consequential week to date for Mueller's investigation, and what his next moves could tell us.
George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully stays by his casket02:04
Is Bush 41's 'kinder, gentler' America gone in the age of Trump?04:46
Bush 41's indelible mark on American presidential history04:13
What we may know by next week about Mueller's investigation01:07
Legal experts: Trump committed witness tampering in plain sight08:19
Fmr. Pres. George H.W. Bush dies at the age of 9406:01