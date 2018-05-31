Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
Brian Williams
Uncovered secret memo could shed more light on Trump firing Comey
The New York Times reports on a newly uncovered secret memo written by fmr. acting FBI Dir. Andrew McCabe about Trump's firing of James Comey. Our panel of reports share their insights.
The 11th Hour with Brian Williams
Why Russia knew its 2016 misinformation campaign would work05:33
Secy. of State Pompeo meets with North Korean aide in New York05:35
Giuliani says he's repeatedly told Trump not to fire Sessions08:41
Uncovered secret memo could shed more light on Trump firing Comey11:23
Trump stays quiet on 'Roseanne' cancellation... for now06:28
Wine-Banks: Giuliani admitted Mueller has a good obstruction case06:34
Play All