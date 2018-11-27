Ukraine declares martial law after Russia attack
Russia escalates tensions abroad by capturing three Ukrainian Naval ships. Back home, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley stands up to Russia’s "outlaw actions". Former Ambassador to Russia, Alexander Vershbow, joins to provide his expert insight on what's happening across the ocean and what to expect from President Trump as a response.
