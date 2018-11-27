Brian Williams

Ukraine declares martial law after Russia attack

Russia escalates tensions abroad by capturing three Ukrainian Naval ships. Back home, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley stands up to Russia’s "outlaw actions". Former Ambassador to Russia, Alexander Vershbow, joins to provide his expert insight on what's happening across the ocean and what to expect from President Trump as a response.Nov. 27, 2018

  • Trump: migrants sprayed with "very safe" tear gas at border

  • Former Trump Campaign Chairman accused of lying to FBI

  • Trump's troubled history with women as candidate & president

  • From fixer to flipper: How Cohen changed his tune on Trump

  • A look back at how Mueller's probe has shaped Trump's presidency

