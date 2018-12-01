Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
Brian Williams
Trump's foreign policy moves are angering European allies
Have America's European allies been left in the lurch from Trump backing out of the Iran nuclear deal? Presidential historians Jon Meacham & Michael Beschloss react.
The 11th Hour with Brian Williams
Trump's foreign policy moves are angering European allies03:43
