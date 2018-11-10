Brian Williams

Trump now: I don't know Whitaker. Trump in Oct.: I know Whitaker.

Trump is defending naming Mueller probe critic Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general, but has now contradicted himself on whether he knows Whitaker. Philip Rucker, Tamara Keith, and Mimi Rocah all join.Nov. 10, 2018

  • Michelle Obama on Trump's presidency: Where is the bottom?

    03:41

  • Trump's harshest recent attacks went to black female journalists

    04:17

  • WSJ: Trump knew all about hush money to Playmate & porn star

    06:28

  • Is it already too late for Trump to stop Mueller's investigation?

    01:56

  • Rep. Jackie Speier: Mueller likely anticipated Trump's actions

    02:00

