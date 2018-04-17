Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

Brian Williams

Trump hits the brakes on new Russia sanctions

Leaving his Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley in the lurch, Trump slowed down plans for new sanctions aimed at Moscow for its support of Bashar al Assad’s regime in Syria. Toluse Olorunnipa of Bloomberg News explains.Apr.17.2018

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams

