Brian Williams

NYT: FBI investigated whether Trump was secretly working for Russia

11:42

An explosive New York Times report reveals that the FBI opened an inquiry into whether Trump was secretly working for the Russians after the president fired fmr. FBI Director James Comey. Michael Schmidt, Frank Figliuzzi, Barbara McQuade, & Chuck Rosenberg react.Jan. 12, 2019

  • Meacham on NYT bombshell: This is what the founders worried about

    04:13

  • Rosenberg: FOX News response to NYT bombshell is deeply troubling

    02:14

  • NYT: FBI investigated whether Trump was secretly working for Russia

    11:42

  • How Trump administration is undoing Obama's foreign policy legacy

    03:18

  • Trump: I never said Mexico would directly pay for a wall (he did)

    05:13

  • Michael Cohen testifying to Congress could be terrible for Trump

    13:18

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All