Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

Brian Williams

Did Giuliani just contradict Trump over why Comey was fired?

Do Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have their stories straight when it comes to why the president fired former FBI Director James Comey? Former federal attorney Mimi Rocah answers that question.May.03.2018

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams

  • Did Giuliani just contradict Trump over why Comey was fired?

    02:16

  • WAPO: Giuliani says Trump is 'very pleased' after FOX interview

    06:18

  • Giuliani: The country will turn on Mueller if he questions Ivanka

    04:45

  • Giuliani: Trump reimbursed Cohen for Stormy Daniels hush money

    11:19

  • Dep. AG Rosenstein: The Justice Department will not be extorted

    02:20

  • Nancy Pelosi: Democrats will win in the fall midterms

    06:27

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All

BEST OF MSNBC

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend msnbc.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making msnbc.com a better place.