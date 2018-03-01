Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
Brian Williams
Did Giuliani just contradict Trump over why Comey was fired?
Do Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have their stories straight when it comes to why the president fired former FBI Director James Comey? Former federal attorney Mimi Rocah answers that question.
The 11th Hour with Brian Williams
Did Giuliani just contradict Trump over why Comey was fired?02:16
WAPO: Giuliani says Trump is 'very pleased' after FOX interview06:18
Giuliani: The country will turn on Mueller if he questions Ivanka04:45
Giuliani: Trump reimbursed Cohen for Stormy Daniels hush money11:19
Dep. AG Rosenstein: The Justice Department will not be extorted02:20
Nancy Pelosi: Democrats will win in the fall midterms06:27
Play All
BEST OF MSNBC
BEST OF MSNBC
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making msnbc.com a better place.