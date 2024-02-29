IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump slammed with brutal news from his own party
Feb. 29, 202405:38
Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump slammed with brutal news from his own party

Donald Trump is sweeping the GOP primaries, but a closer look at the numbers reveal a very stark warning for him.  MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen explains why it’s a “blinking red light for Trump” against a likely rematch with President Biden. Cohen also breaks down exit polling showing what happens if Trump is convicted of crimes he’s alleged to have committed.  For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcFeb. 29, 2024

