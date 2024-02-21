Trump set to take down his own party’s speaker

See Donald Trump's very long history of praising Putin on tape. Trump’s admiration of Putin is now putting Speaker Mike Johnson on the hot seat. Johnson lambasted Putin as “a vicious dictator” after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. But MAGA extremists are now threatening Johnson over a bill for Ukraine aid -- money to fight Putin. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen analyzes what it means that Johnson just ran to be with Trump and the choice he must make - punish Putin or side with extremists threatening his job. All of it comes as the Department of Justice charged a so-called FBI "informant" and right-wing hero for lying to the feds about the Bidens -- with links to Russian Intelligence. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcFeb. 21, 2024