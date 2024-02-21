IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump set to take down his own party’s speaker
Feb. 21, 202405:27
  • Now Playing

    Trump set to take down his own party’s speaker

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Biden flips the script on Trump in epic reversal

    05:09

  • Trump throws top GOP ally Ronna McDaniel under the bus

    06:02

  • Trump panics as Biden gets the news he’s been waiting for

    04:43

  • Voters go viral with nightmare news for Trump

    05:15

  • Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission

    05:38

  • Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion

    11:44

  • Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape

    06:04

  • Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony

    08:19

  • Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

    06:06

Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump set to take down his own party’s speaker

05:27

See Donald Trump's very long history of praising Putin on tape. Trump’s admiration of Putin is now putting Speaker Mike Johnson on the hot seat. Johnson lambasted Putin as “a vicious dictator” after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. But MAGA extremists are now threatening Johnson over a bill for Ukraine aid -- money to fight Putin. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen analyzes what it means that Johnson just ran to be with Trump and the choice he must make - punish Putin or side with extremists threatening his job. All of it comes as the Department of Justice charged a so-called FBI "informant" and right-wing hero for lying to the feds about the Bidens -- with links to Russian Intelligence. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcFeb. 21, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump set to take down his own party’s speaker

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Biden flips the script on Trump in epic reversal

    05:09

  • Trump throws top GOP ally Ronna McDaniel under the bus

    06:02

  • Trump panics as Biden gets the news he’s been waiting for

    04:43

  • Voters go viral with nightmare news for Trump

    05:15

  • Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission

    05:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All