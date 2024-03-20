IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump’s campaign suffers fatal blow
March 20, 202408:27
Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump’s campaign suffers fatal blow

08:27

Donald Trump can’t secure $464 million to make bond in his New York civil fraud judgment. 30 lenders have denied Trump. It comes days after Trump said he’s “not worried” about the money and his lawyer Alina Habba boasted her “billionaire” client has the money. As Trump is strapped for cash, he takes over the RNC, tapping a MAGA loyalist and his own daughter-in-law to lead the committee. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen explores the money trail and how it all impacts the 2024 race. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcMarch 20, 2024

