Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump panics as Biden gets the news he’s been waiting for

This week former President Donald Trump admitted that the stock market is on the rise under his successor, President Joe Biden — but Trump still tried to take credit for it. While the former president cited no evidence to back up his claim, MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at the numbers and reveals who really has bragging rights to today's economic success.Jan. 31, 2024

