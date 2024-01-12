IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump issues most chilling claim yet ahead of 2024 election

05:23

On the heels of his latest court appearance, Donald Trump is making his most chilling claim yet: That presidents should have total immunity so that they’re not prosecuted for crimes. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen explains how Trump’s latest claim shows that if he steps foot into the Oval Office again, he will do so under the pretense that he can do anything he wants, which makes him not a president, but a dictator.Jan. 12, 2024

