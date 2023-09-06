Trump faces legal nightmare, push to ban him from office intensifies

Donald Trump is in the legal fight of his life with four indictments and 91 criminal charges against him. Despite the threat of jail, Trump is blowing away the GOP field. Now, a growing number of legal veterans say Trump could be barred from ever holding office again. Election officials are preparing legal challenges against Trump’s ballot access, centering on the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen goes through the evidence for banning Trump. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Sept. 6, 2023