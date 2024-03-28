Trump descends into panic over November election

- UP NEXT
Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission05:38
Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion11:44
Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape06:04
Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony08:19
Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face06:06
New Republican speaker’s first move blows up in his face06:08
Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia03:39
Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos04:31
A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs04:43
- UP NEXT
Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission05:38
Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion11:44
Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape06:04
Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony08:19
Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face06:06
New Republican speaker’s first move blows up in his face06:08
Play All