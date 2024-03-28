IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump descends into panic over November election
March 28, 202407:17
Brian Tyler Cohen

Donald Trump is now hawking $60 Bibles amid massive legal bills that continue to grow by the day. This is the latest version of Trump’s grift while he’s scrambling to pay off that $175 million bond. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen says “there are two issues at play here: Trump’s financial troubles and his perversion of Christianity.” You will see how Trump touts Christianity but contradicts its values and teachings. Cohen also shows how the MAGA GOP platform goes against those teachings. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcMarch 28, 2024

