Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case

Donald Trump braces as a new grand jury in Atlanta was just sworn in. This grand jury will likely consider whether to criminally charge Donald Trump or his MAGA allies for their 2020 coup plot. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down the case, the Trumpworld insiders who went under oath and why Trump can't escape accountability in Georgia. July 12, 2023