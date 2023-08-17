IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump dares judge to jail him pending trial

    Bombshell DeSantis move signals death knell for campaign

  MAGA Meltdown! Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it over Trump's 'imminent' Jan. 6 indictment

  Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case

Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump dares judge to jail him pending trial

Criminal defendant Donald Trump is facing a legal firestorm with four indictments and 91 total counts against him. Despite clear warnings from a D.C. judge on his conditions of release, Trump is testing the limits with what some DOJ veterans describe as "witness tampering" and personal attacks against judges and prosecutors. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen reveals why he could go to jail before any trial even starts. For more of Brian's collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Aug. 17, 2023

    Bombshell DeSantis move signals death knell for campaign

  MAGA Meltdown! Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it over Trump's 'imminent' Jan. 6 indictment

  Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case

