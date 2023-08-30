IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump allies begin to flip as prosecutions move forward

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Fani Willis takes the gloves off against Trump

    05:48

  • A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs

    04:43

  • Trump dares judge to jail him pending trial

    06:15

  • Bombshell DeSantis move signals death knell for campaign

    06:40

  • MAGA Meltdown! Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it over Trump's 'imminent' Jan. 6 indictment

    07:04

  • Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case

    07:05

Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump allies begin to flip as prosecutions move forward

04:11

The multiple trials against Donald Trump haven’t even gotten fully underway yet, but there are already cracks in the MAGA wall. Some co-defendants are openly pointing their fingers at the Former Commander-in-Chief. As the prospect of prison time grows, MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen says so does the possibility that allies could flip on Trump. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Aug. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump allies begin to flip as prosecutions move forward

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Fani Willis takes the gloves off against Trump

    05:48

  • A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs

    04:43

  • Trump dares judge to jail him pending trial

    06:15

  • Bombshell DeSantis move signals death knell for campaign

    06:40

  • MAGA Meltdown! Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it over Trump's 'imminent' Jan. 6 indictment

    07:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All