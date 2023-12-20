IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani suddenly faces the possibility of jail

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Jamie Raskin delivers nightmare blow to Republicans over sham impeachment

    05:18

  • Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission

    05:38

  • Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion

    11:44

  • Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape

    06:04

  • Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony

    08:19

  • Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

    06:06

  • New Republican speaker’s first move blows up in his face

    06:08

  • Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39

  • Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos

    04:31

Brian Tyler Cohen

Rudy Giuliani suddenly faces the possibility of jail

04:59

Despite a $148 million ruling against him for defaming two former Georgia election workers, Rudy Giuliani is doubling down on his defamation - and getting sued again over it! MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen explains why Giuliani’s antics could land him in jail, all in the midst of multiple other legal cases against him.Dec. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani suddenly faces the possibility of jail

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Jamie Raskin delivers nightmare blow to Republicans over sham impeachment

    05:18

  • Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission

    05:38

  • Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion

    11:44

  • Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape

    06:04

  • Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony

    08:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All