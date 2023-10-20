IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos

Brian Tyler Cohen

Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos

The GOP is seemingly in crisis after failing for more than 2 weeks to elect a speaker. In the chaos, some Republicans are pointing their fingers at a bizarre scapegoat - the Democrats. But as MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen argues, the Grand Old Party has no one to blame but themselves for their current dysfunction. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Oct. 20, 2023

