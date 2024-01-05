IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brian Tyler Cohen

Republicans make fatal mistake amid Trump bombshell

04:49

A new House Democrat report finds that Donald Trump made $7.8 million dollars from foreign governments while he was in office, in what critics say was an illegal violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause. But despite the new claims, the disqualification from state ballots on constitutional grounds, and the 91 criminal charges against him, Trump has still swept endorsements for the top 5 House GOP leaders. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen argues the unwavering support puts on full display Republicans’ determination to prop up Trump to stay in power.Jan. 5, 2024

