Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion

Hunter Biden calls the GOP’s bluff agreeing to testify in public before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee, instead of in a closed-door deposition. The move sending House Republicans scrambling to keep it in secret. Democrats are hammering the panel’s “sham bogus investigation” and calling it an “epic humiliation.” MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down what this is really about and who is behind it. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Nov. 29, 2023