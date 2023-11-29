IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Henry Kissinger, world-shaping diplomat, dies at 100

  • Now Playing

    Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion

    11:44
  • UP NEXT

    Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape

    06:04

  • Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony

    08:19

  • Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

    06:06

  • New Republican speaker’s first move blows up in his face

    06:08

  • Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39

  • Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos

    04:31

  • A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs

    04:43

Brian Tyler Cohen

Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion

11:44

Hunter Biden calls the GOP’s bluff agreeing to testify in public before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee, instead of in a closed-door deposition. The move sending House Republicans scrambling to keep it in secret. Democrats are hammering the panel’s “sham bogus investigation” and calling it an “epic humiliation.” MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down what this is really about and who is behind it. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Nov. 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion

    11:44
  • UP NEXT

    Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape

    06:04

  • Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony

    08:19

  • Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

    06:06

  • New Republican speaker’s first move blows up in his face

    06:08

  • Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All