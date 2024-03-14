IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Republican star signals MORE disaster for Republican Party
March 14, 202404:48
Brian Tyler Cohen

Republican star signals MORE disaster for Republican Party

04:48

The fallout from Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s Republican response continues a week after she gave a curious rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at what Britt’s melodramatic, kitchen-table talk reveals about the GOP and their fealty to former President Donald Trump.March 14, 2024

