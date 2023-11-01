New Republican speaker’s first move blows up in his face

In one of his first moves as Speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson is offering $14B in aid to Israel, but only if the same amount comes out of IRS funding allocated in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Johnson claims this is an “offset,” but the Congressional Budget Office projects his bill will add billions to the national debt. The White House said of the bill, "Politicizing our national security interests is a nonstarter.” MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen argues why the GOP’s so-called concerns over the deficit is all smoke and mirrors. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Nov. 1, 2023