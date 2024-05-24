IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mike Johnson hit with the question he’s DREADED
May 24, 202410:26
Brian Tyler Cohen

Mike Johnson hit with the question he’s DREADED

10:26

Mike Johnson has proudly put his faith and morality at the center of his political career. But when specificaly asked this week how he felt about Donald Trump's character, Johnson vehemently defended the former president. The speaker is the latest among many Republicans lawmakers to brand themselves as the party of Christianity in an effort to ensure that voters feel aligned at the deepest level. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at how the Republican Party exploits religion for political gain.May 24, 2024

