MAGA MELTDOWN! MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE LOSES IT OVER TRUMP'S 'IMMINENT' JAN. 6 INDICTMENT
07:04
Share this -
copied
Donald Trump is facing indictment in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6th criminal probe. Many legal experts and former DOJ prosecutors are saying charges are imminent. After Trump received a target letter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on a tirade against the DOJ. In this video, MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen fact-checks MTG’s response and explains why Trump is “facing accountability.” For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here www.msnbc.com/btcJuly 19, 2023
Now Playing
MAGA MELTDOWN! MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE LOSES IT OVER TRUMP'S 'IMMINENT' JAN. 6 INDICTMENT
07:04
UP NEXT
Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case