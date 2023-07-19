IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    MAGA MELTDOWN! MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE LOSES IT OVER TRUMP'S 'IMMINENT' JAN. 6 INDICTMENT

    Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case

Brian Tyler Cohen

MAGA MELTDOWN! MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE LOSES IT OVER TRUMP'S 'IMMINENT' JAN. 6 INDICTMENT

Donald Trump is facing indictment in Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6th criminal probe. Many legal experts and former DOJ prosecutors are saying charges are imminent. After Trump received a target letter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on a tirade against the DOJ. In this video, MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen fact-checks MTG's response and explains why Trump is "facing accountability." July 19, 2023

    Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case

