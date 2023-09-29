Even Fox host calls out Trump's mental decline

Voters, right-wing pundits, and even many in the media are raising questions about Joe Biden’s age and fitness as he seeks reelection. But his likely GOP election rival, Donald Trump, is racking up some concerning gaffes of his own, with seemingly much less scrutiny. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen calls out the dangerous double standard. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Sept. 29, 2023