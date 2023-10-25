IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos

    04:31

  • Trump’s gag order now poised to open the floodgates against him

    04:57

  • Even Fox host questions Trump's mental competence

    05:59

  • Trump now facing real prison threat

    04:54

  • BACKFIRING: McCarthy surrenders to MAGA as 'star witness' admits no evidence against Biden

    05:34

  • Trump suddenly faces epic, pardon-proof threat

    04:22

  • Trump allies begin to flip as prosecutions move forward

    04:11

  • Fani Willis takes the gloves off against Trump

    05:48

  • A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs

    04:43

  • Trump dares judge to jail him pending trial

    06:15

Brian Tyler Cohen

Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

03:39

In the span of just a few days, three more Georgia co-defendants flipped on Trump, bringing the total number of plea deals to four. This could be just the beginning in the Fulton County RICO case. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen and a DOJ vet explain why there’s a good chance nearly all of the remaining co-defendants could flip on Trump.Oct. 25, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos

    04:31

  • Trump’s gag order now poised to open the floodgates against him

    04:57

  • Even Fox host questions Trump's mental competence

    05:59

  • Trump now facing real prison threat

    04:54

  • BACKFIRING: McCarthy surrenders to MAGA as 'star witness' admits no evidence against Biden

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All