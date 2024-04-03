Democrats’ 2024 map undergoes bombshell changes

After making two significant decisions this week, the Florida Supreme Court is making the electoral map in 2024 look a bit less red. On Monday the court upheld a 15-week ban on abortion in the state while also allowing a proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution to appear on the November ballot. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at not only what this could mean for abortion rights in the Southeast, but also the massive significance of putting that amendment on the ballot for the 2024 election.April 3, 2024