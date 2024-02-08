IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    CLASH between Trump and top ally spills into the open

Brian Tyler Cohen

CLASH between Trump and top ally spills into the open

In 2016, it was Donald Trump who tapped Ronna Romney McDaniel to run the Republican National Committee. And earlier this week, it was also Trump who put her on the chopping block. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at the latest MAGA sycophant who's learning the hard way that loyalty for the former president and GOP frontrunner is a one-way street.Feb. 8, 2024

