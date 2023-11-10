IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    New Republican speaker’s first move blows up in his face

    06:08

  • Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39

  • Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos

    04:31

  • Trump’s gag order now poised to open the floodgates against him

    04:57

  • Even Fox host questions Trump's mental competence

    05:59

  • Trump now facing real prison threat

    04:54

  • BACKFIRING: McCarthy surrenders to MAGA as 'star witness' admits no evidence against Biden

    05:34

  • Trump suddenly faces epic, pardon-proof threat

    04:22

  • Trump allies begin to flip as prosecutions move forward

    04:11

Brian Tyler Cohen

Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

06:06

House Oversight Chair James Comer subpoenaed Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, over a $200,000 loan repayment check between the two brothers, while the now-president was out of office. Shortly after, it was revealed that Comer reportedly was involved in transactions of a similar amount with his own brother, drawing the mockery of Democrats. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen drills down on Republicans’ so far baseless impeachment inquiry.Nov. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    New Republican speaker’s first move blows up in his face

    06:08

  • Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39

  • Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos

    04:31

  • Trump’s gag order now poised to open the floodgates against him

    04:57

  • Even Fox host questions Trump's mental competence

    05:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All