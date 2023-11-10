Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

House Oversight Chair James Comer subpoenaed Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, over a $200,000 loan repayment check between the two brothers, while the now-president was out of office. Shortly after, it was revealed that Comer reportedly was involved in transactions of a similar amount with his own brother, drawing the mockery of Democrats. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen drills down on Republicans’ so far baseless impeachment inquiry.Nov. 10, 2023