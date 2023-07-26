IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bombshell DeSantis move signals death knell for campaign

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA Meltdown! Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it over Trump's 'imminent' Jan. 6 indictment

    07:04

  • Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case

    07:05

Brian Tyler Cohen

Bombshell DeSantis move signals death knell for campaign

06:40

The “woke” campaign from Gov. Ron DeSantis is in free fall. He’s getting trounced by Donald Trump and now he just fired 38 staffers, including a speechwriter who posted fascist imagery on social media. In this video, MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down DeSantis’ far-right policy blunders and reveals why the candidate is to blame because the “fish rots from the head.” For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcJuly 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Bombshell DeSantis move signals death knell for campaign

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA Meltdown! Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it over Trump's 'imminent' Jan. 6 indictment

    07:04

  • Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case

    07:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All