Biden flips the script on Trump in epic reversal

Criminal defendant Donald Trump is facing a legal firestorm with four indictments and 91 total counts against him. Despite his legal docket filling up, many in the media are focusing on President Biden’s age. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen argues Biden is sending the opposite message with his record as president answering the age question. Cohen also highlights Biden’s campaign getting more aggressive with trolling social media posts and even calling Trump “a sick f***.” For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcFeb. 15, 2024