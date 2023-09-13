IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    BACKFIRING: McCarthy surrenders to MAGA as 'star witness' admits no evidence against Biden

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    Trump suddenly faces epic, pardon-proof threat

    04:22

  • Trump allies begin to flip as prosecutions move forward

    04:11

  • Fani Willis takes the gloves off against Trump

    05:48

  • A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs

    04:43

  • Trump dares judge to jail him pending trial

    06:15

  • Bombshell DeSantis move signals death knell for campaign

    06:40

  • MAGA Meltdown! Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it over Trump's 'imminent' Jan. 6 indictment

    07:04

  • Trump dealt disaster blow in 'smoking gun' criminal case

    07:05

Brian Tyler Cohen

BACKFIRING: McCarthy surrenders to MAGA as 'star witness' admits no evidence against Biden

05:34

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is asking a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, but it wasn’t so long ago when McCarthy himself was vehemently against such a unilateral move without a full House vote. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down why the about-face is playing into MAGA hands as McCarthy desperately clings to power. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Sept. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    BACKFIRING: McCarthy surrenders to MAGA as 'star witness' admits no evidence against Biden

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    Trump suddenly faces epic, pardon-proof threat

    04:22

  • Trump allies begin to flip as prosecutions move forward

    04:11

  • Fani Willis takes the gloves off against Trump

    05:48

  • A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs

    04:43

  • Trump dares judge to jail him pending trial

    06:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All