BACKFIRING: McCarthy surrenders to MAGA as 'star witness' admits no evidence against Biden

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is asking a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, but it wasn’t so long ago when McCarthy himself was vehemently against such a unilateral move without a full House vote. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down why the about-face is playing into MAGA hands as McCarthy desperately clings to power. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Sept. 13, 2023