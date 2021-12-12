The GOP has an Islamophobia problem

More than 400 congressional staff members have called on House leaders to "categorically reject the incendiary rhetoric” coming from inside the Republican party. It comes after last month's incendiary remarks by GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert. Our members of congress shouldn't have to feel unsafe because of their religion. NBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with James Zogby, President of the Arab American Institute, about how to stop this reprehensible behavior.Dec. 12, 2021
