Netflix says that "The Closer" is one of the most watched shows in the U.S. But GLAAD stated that "Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities". And the National Black Justice Coalition wants the special pulled from Netflix. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin discusses the controversy with Liz Plank, Pete Dominick, and Eugene Daniels.Oct. 10, 2021