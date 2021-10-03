Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Mississippi abortion case is a “frontal assault on Roe V. Wade”

Thousands took the streets on Saturday for the annual Women’s March. Abortion rights took center stage at the march, days before the new term of the Supreme Court. The Justices are set to take on a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe V. Wade. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to the Boston Globe’s Kimberly Atkins Stohr about the new term and the future of abortion access in the United States.Oct. 3, 2021