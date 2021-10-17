IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman

GA State Rep. on the fight for voting rights: “It’s no longer just about Georgia, it’s about our entire country.”

07:00

The Senate will vote next week on the Democrats’ latest attempt at voting rights legislation, the Freedom to Vote Act. The bill, which was negotiated by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), is all but certain to fail without Republican support. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D) about how she’s fighting voting restrictions on a state level. Rep. Nguyen also discussed her campaign for Georgia Secretary of State.Oct. 17, 2021

