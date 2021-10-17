GA State Rep. on the fight for voting rights: “It’s no longer just about Georgia, it’s about our entire country.”
The Senate will vote next week on the Democrats’ latest attempt at voting rights legislation, the Freedom to Vote Act. The bill, which was negotiated by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), is all but certain to fail without Republican support. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D) about how she’s fighting voting restrictions on a state level. Rep. Nguyen also discussed her campaign for Georgia Secretary of State.Oct. 17, 2021