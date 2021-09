Bipartisan police reform talks broke down this week. Republican negotiator Sen. Tim Scott said that Democrats walked away from the table. Democratic negotiator Sen. Cory Booker said that he 'doesn't want to descend into partisan name calling'. He added that he's still working to get reform done. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin discusses the issue with his panel, Dan Savage, Maria Hinojosa, Fmr. Rep. David Jolly, and Marc Morial.Sept. 27, 2021