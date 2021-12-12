David Corn on Trump’s new grift

Donald Trump’s new social media venture is already under SEC investigation after receiving a reported $1B investment by a mysterious list of unknown investors. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to David Corn about the national security implications of Trump’s failure to disclose the identity of his investors, as well as the way other Trump World figures like Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani who are following the Trump playbook and fleecing the MAGA faithful.Dec. 12, 2021