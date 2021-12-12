IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voting Rights a Christmas Present?

    05:05

  • Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike

    03:15

  • “A giant waiting-room for asylum seekers”: Angela Kocherga on the future of the Mexican border

    04:17

  • In The sPODlight: ‘No Compromise’ Podcast and the Rhetoric of Pro-Gun Culture in America 

    05:09

  • "It has the potential to go off the rails." Trump loyalists infiltrate election posts ahead of 2024

    04:41

  • New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected

    04:44

  • The Importance of Abortion Access and the Consequences of a Post-Roe America 

    05:38

  • GOP 'lulled' Democrats into believing Roe would remain protected

    03:08

  • “The right to bear arms comes with the right to safely store them.” Sandy Hook parent on accountability after school shootings

    04:29

  • Dr. Wayne J. Riley calls for 'muscular' messaging in omicron variant response

    07:17

  • Former FBI exec: Michigan school shooting "Perfect storm of facts and circumstances"

    00:52

  • "We have not seen any remorse"

    00:51

  • In The sPODlight: Co-Hosts of “Boom! Lawyered” break down this week's landmark abortion case

    08:21

  • Americans face Christmas Tree and Santa Clause shortages this Holiday season

    03:26

  • Dr. Hotez: "Whether it’s delta or omicron, the playbook is the same."

    04:57

  • “We’re not mad at these people.” Emergency Room Doctor on Unvaccinated Patients, Winter Surge, and Omicron Fears

    06:05

  • “One battle in a larger war”: The political and cultural fallout of the Charlottesville rally verdict

    03:43

  • Don't call it a comeback?

    02:38

  • Omicron is out there. Should I still get a booster?

    01:17

  • Civil Rights Attorney on Takeaways from Rittenhouse and Arbery Verdicts 

    04:00

AYMAN

David Corn on Trump’s new grift

10:21

Donald Trump’s new social media venture is already under SEC investigation after receiving a reported $1B investment by a mysterious list of unknown investors. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to David Corn about the national security implications of Trump’s failure to disclose the identity of his investors, as well as the way other Trump World figures like Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani who are following the Trump playbook and fleecing the MAGA faithful.Dec. 12, 2021

  • Voting Rights a Christmas Present?

    05:05

  • Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike

    03:15

  • “A giant waiting-room for asylum seekers”: Angela Kocherga on the future of the Mexican border

    04:17

  • In The sPODlight: ‘No Compromise’ Podcast and the Rhetoric of Pro-Gun Culture in America 

    05:09

  • "It has the potential to go off the rails." Trump loyalists infiltrate election posts ahead of 2024

    04:41

  • New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected

    04:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All