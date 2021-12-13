Calls for Biden administration to put a stop to Assange extradition

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange looks set to be extradited to the U.S. following a ruling by the U.K.'s high court. The repercussions of this decision could fall much farther than just with Assange himself. Free press advocates also warn it sets a dangerous precedent for the safety and security of journalists' right to report freely. Jameel Jaffer, Executive Director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, says it’s in the hands of the U.S. Government to protect the freedom of the press.Dec. 13, 2021