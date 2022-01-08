IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    The problem with how we’re preparing students for active shooters

    08:59

  • New MSNBC podcast examines the radicalization of a Capitol rioter

    05:12

  • Pumping the brakes on the omicron variant

    03:26

  • Democrats, we have a problem

    06:45

  • Mehdi Hasan shares his questions for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    02:59

  • As Omicron spreads, US still not taking virus seriously

    05:59

  • Tom Nichols on keeping the anti-Trump coalition together

    10:04

  • Spotify unveils 2021 Wrapped

    07:40

  • As SCOTUS prepares to toss Roe v. Wade, Democrats weigh options

    03:54

  • Why the NFL suspended Antonio Brown and not Aaron Rodgers

    04:38

  • Michigan State Senator on Republicans’ refusal to address gun violence in the wake of this week’s tragic school shooting

    06:20

  • Fmr. Planned Parenthood President warns abortion restrictions are “coming to a state near you.”

    06:23

  • T’was the session before Christmas

    02:00

  • Hollywood fills 2021 with a heaping platter of reboots and remakes

    10:00

  • Extremist groups, radicalization at center of Jan. 6 investigations

    06:16

  • Senate negotiations resume on Build Back Better Bill

    05:26

  • What reaction to Rep. Boebert’s bigotry says about GOP

    12:00

  • Shock and relief after Arbery’s killers found guilty, but still work to be done

    08:25

  • Omicron variant renews calls for a more robust for global vaccination effort

    08:39

  • New Adele album brings tears to ‘Sad Girl Autumn’

    09:18

Ayman Peacock

Where has *this* Joe Biden been the past year?

09:36

On Jan. 6, President Biden delivered his toughest speech yet, tying the insurrection to former President Trump. It’s a speech many say he should’ve given a year ago… or made even stronger. Vanity Fair’s Jeff Sharlet joins Ayman to discuss why.Jan. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    The problem with how we’re preparing students for active shooters

    08:59

  • New MSNBC podcast examines the radicalization of a Capitol rioter

    05:12

  • Pumping the brakes on the omicron variant

    03:26

  • Democrats, we have a problem

    06:45

  • Mehdi Hasan shares his questions for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    02:59

  • As Omicron spreads, US still not taking virus seriously

    05:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All