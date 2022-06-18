Was Pence A Hero on 1/6 — Or Did He Just Do His Job?

Day 3 of the January 6th hearings was all about Mike Pence — and the panel made sure to paint him as a man of courage who defied Trump. And while the former VP did the right thing on 1/6, doing your job on a single day, after standing by as your boss spewed anti-democratic lies, doesn’t make him a hero, Ayman says. He’s joined by MSNBC contributor Melissa Murray, journalist Joan Walsh and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.June 18, 2022