U.S. collecting evidence of Russian war crimes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland01:20
Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma07:39
Biden Administration grants temporary protected state to Ukrainians in the U.S.02:06
Visa, Mastercard among global businesses pressuring Russia09:08
Reports of discrimination, racism at the Ukrainian border06:21
Flood of Ukrainian refugees adds to global refugee crisis04:18
Can Punishing Putin's Oligarchs End Russia's War?05:23
Putin takes unprecedented action, orders Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be put on high alert09:09
Rep. Joaquin Castro on the power of social, cultural sanctions against Russia06:16
The Russian people risk everything to stand in solidarity with Ukraine01:48
House Committee Expands Inquiry Into Trump’s handling of White House records05:20
Ukrainians begin fleeing to Poland as Russian attacks intensify03:34
Whatever happened to the Republicans being the “big tent” party?12:44
Texas Democrat on the hypocrisy of state GOP election officials07:08
As Russia-Ukraine crisis remains on a knife edge, leaders weigh last ditch efforts at diplomacy08:33
Text messages provide detailed record of Jan. 6 events06:38
Secretary Katie Hobbs: “We are in peril if we have people in these offices who aren’t focused on the process but rather the outcome.”06:13
Con artists take over our TV screens09:42
The ice fishing to prostitution pipeline01:23
Sandy Hook mother discusses landmark $73 million dollar settlement06:24
U.S. collecting evidence of Russian war crimes07:36
World leaders are calling for an investigation into potential war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Chair for the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviychuk lays out the case.March 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland01:20
Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma07:39
Biden Administration grants temporary protected state to Ukrainians in the U.S.02:06
Visa, Mastercard among global businesses pressuring Russia09:08
Reports of discrimination, racism at the Ukrainian border06:21
Flood of Ukrainian refugees adds to global refugee crisis04:18