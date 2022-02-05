Time running out to revive Iran Nuclear Deal

After nearly a year of U.S. effort to negotiate a return of the Iran Nuclear Deal, Iran’s nuclear capabilities are rapidly approaching the point where a deal would be too late. U.S. Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley joins the show.Feb. 5, 2022
