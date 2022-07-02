There's Enough Evidence to Charge Trump. So What's the Holdup?

The biggest takeaway from this week’s 1/6 testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson: Donald Trump knew the crowd at his rally was armed, encouraged them to go to the Capitol anyway and wanted to join them himself. Legal experts, both Democrats and Republicans alike, say there’s enough evidence to charge the former president with a crime — but it’s unclear if the DOJ agrees. And if it doesn’t, what does it say about the danger our democracy faces? Katie Phang, David Jolly and Molly Jong-Fast join Ayman to weigh in.July 2, 2022