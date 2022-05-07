IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Peacock

The Latest In The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

08:33

After a decades-long legal battle, 1,000 Palestinians could face eviction from their villages in the West Bank, thanks to a ruling by Israel’s high court. It’s one of the biggest expulsion decisions since Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories began in 1967, and comes amid a surge in violence in recent months. Peter Beinart joins Ayman to discuss.May 7, 2022

